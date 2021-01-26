TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $79.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TAL. UBS Group cut their price objective on TAL Education Group from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TAL Education Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Benchmark dropped their price target on TAL Education Group from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAL Education Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.10.

TAL Education Group stock opened at $78.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,573.31, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.24 and a fifty-two week high of $84.43.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 0.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,722,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,781 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 18.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,272,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,330,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,129 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,339,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,283,000 after acquiring an additional 525,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,212,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,287,000 after acquiring an additional 154,639 shares in the last quarter.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

