TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $79.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TAL. UBS Group cut their price objective on TAL Education Group from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TAL Education Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Benchmark dropped their price target on TAL Education Group from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAL Education Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.10.
TAL Education Group stock opened at $78.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,573.31, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.24 and a fifty-two week high of $84.43.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,722,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,781 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 18.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,272,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,330,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,129 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,339,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,283,000 after acquiring an additional 525,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,212,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,287,000 after acquiring an additional 154,639 shares in the last quarter.
About TAL Education Group
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
