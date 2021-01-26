Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.7% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 132,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $1,669,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TSM opened at $130.52 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $136.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $676.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.3463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

