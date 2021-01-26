Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TBL.TO) (TSE:TBL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.70

Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TBL.TO) (TSE:TBL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.70 and last traded at C$2.68, with a volume of 37638 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.67.

The company has a market cap of C$290.89 million and a PE ratio of 5.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TBL.TO) (TSE:TBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$500.67 million during the quarter.

Taiga Building Products Ltd. operates as a wholesale distributor of building products in Canada and the United States. It offers composite decking products, railings, and accessories; engineered wood products; laminate and vinyl floorings; insulation products; dimension lumber products; moldings; panels, such as plywood, oriented strand boards, and particleboards, as well as medium density fiber boards; polyethylene sheeting products; and preserved wood products.

