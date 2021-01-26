Tael (WABI) Trading Down 24.2% This Week

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Tael has a market cap of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. One Tael coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $45.75, $5.22, $6.32 and $24.72.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00070160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $247.73 or 0.00782739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007165 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00048000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,334.41 or 0.04216253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00014953 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00017394 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

WABI is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

