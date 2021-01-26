Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) had its price target upped by BTIG Research from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.75.
Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $53.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.56. Tactile Systems Technology has a twelve month low of $29.47 and a twelve month high of $65.46.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 242.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000.
About Tactile Systems Technology
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; EntrÃ© System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and ACTitouch system, a medical device for the treatment of venous leg ulcers chronic venous insufficiency patients.
