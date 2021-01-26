Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) had its price target upped by BTIG Research from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $53.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.56. Tactile Systems Technology has a twelve month low of $29.47 and a twelve month high of $65.46.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.68 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 242.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; EntrÃ© System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and ACTitouch system, a medical device for the treatment of venous leg ulcers chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.