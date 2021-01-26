Synthetix (SNX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $274.68 Million

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One Synthetix token can currently be purchased for about $15.19 or 0.00048187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Synthetix has a total market capitalization of $1.74 billion and $274.68 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Synthetix has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Synthetix alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00070892 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.76 or 0.00776396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,324.18 or 0.04200470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00015009 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00017522 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00012180 BTC.

About Synthetix

Synthetix is a token. It launched on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 tokens. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io . The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io

Buying and Selling Synthetix

Synthetix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.