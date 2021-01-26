Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%.

Synchrony Financial has increased its dividend by 57.1% over the last three years.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYF traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $35.38. 5,212,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,661,337. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.64. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $40.69. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.94.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.