SYM FINANCIAL Corp Takes $273,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.2% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,805.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,956. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.57 and a 200 day moving average of $118.42. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.25 and a 12 month high of $133.99.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

