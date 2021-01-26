SYM FINANCIAL Corp Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $237,000. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period.

Shares of JPEM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.39. 36,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,659. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.56.

