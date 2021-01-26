Swingby Price Up 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Swingby token can currently be bought for $0.0787 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swingby has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $4.21 million and $1.13 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00052453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00128363 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00072050 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00279231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00068466 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00037839 BTC.

Swingby Token Profile

Swingby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,524,863 tokens. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en

Buying and Selling Swingby

Swingby can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

