SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SVMK Inc. develops survey software. The Company offers a platform which enables organizations to collect and analyze feedback and insights which solves business problems, enhances customer experience and loyalty, improves employee productivity, retention, optimization and marketing investments. SVMK Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SVMK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a hold rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SVMK has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.88.

Shares of SVMK stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SVMK has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -37.87 and a beta of 1.39.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.97% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. The firm had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.13 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SVMK will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lora D. Blum sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $26,837.34. Also, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $35,271.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 502,735 shares of company stock worth $13,074,483. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SVMK by 1.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,763,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,985,000 after acquiring an additional 28,015 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in SVMK by 21.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 283,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 49,342 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SVMK by 20.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 691,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,277,000 after acquiring an additional 115,307 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SVMK in the third quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SVMK by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,346,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

