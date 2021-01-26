SVB Leerink Comments on Heron Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Heron Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.32) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.34). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heron Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.57.

NASDAQ HRTX opened at $18.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.80. Heron Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $24.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 346.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 343.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $70,205.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.