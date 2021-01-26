SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Raised to $550.00 at Bank of America

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $465.00 to $550.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $389.87.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $480.75 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $127.39 and a 52-week high of $497.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.83. The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total value of $75,640.56. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,741.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $15,259,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 605,856 shares of company stock worth $17,831,178 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $679,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $809,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

