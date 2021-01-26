Susquehanna Lowers Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) to Neutral

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $47.00. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.28.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.66. 12,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.64 and its 200 day moving average is $42.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $47.43.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $590.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.00 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $764,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 190.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2,041.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 25.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 601.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

