Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.25

Suruga Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.25 and last traded at $40.25, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $934.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of -0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.25.

Get Suruga Bank alerts:

Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $239.76 million during the quarter. Suruga Bank had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 14.14%.

Suruga Bank Ltd. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Japan. The company offers deposit products, such as time, ordinary, savings, foreign currency, and other deposits, as well as current and general accounts; card, housing, second house, resort, startup, project assistance, and business up term loans, as well as loans by purpose; credit and debit cards; and overdrafts and other financing products.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Suruga Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suruga Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.