Super Zero Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $29.01 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0951 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $29.01 million and approximately $4.14 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,320.52 or 0.04147087 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00023176 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 637,207,636 coins and its circulating supply is 305,179,897 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

