Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Position Decreased by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning cut its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,260,000 after acquiring an additional 616,274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 36,117 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $49.81 on Tuesday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $57.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.54 and its 200-day moving average is $37.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. The company had revenue of $50.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOVA. Capital One Financial began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.77.

In related news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,945. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stuart D. Allen sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $54,447.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,570.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,442,004 shares of company stock worth $289,892,998 in the last three months.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

