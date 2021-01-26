Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 896.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,801 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $6,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,885,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,697 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,189,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,998,000 after acquiring an additional 285,142 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,260,000 after acquiring an additional 616,274 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,799,000 after acquiring an additional 210,099 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Stuart D. Allen sold 1,512 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $54,447.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,570.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 176,689 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $8,841,517.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,866,639.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,442,004 shares of company stock valued at $289,892,998 in the last three months.

Shares of NOVA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.65. The company had a trading volume of 13,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,402. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 2.19. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.67 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOVA. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.77.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

