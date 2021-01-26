Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc cut its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,925 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth $62,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth $111,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 61.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.19. 535,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,248,239. The company has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.49. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.22. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.31.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

