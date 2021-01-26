Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) will report $1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sun Communities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $1.10. Sun Communities reported earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Sun Communities will report full-year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $5.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sun Communities.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.14.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $134,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sun Communities in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4,200.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the third quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in Sun Communities in the third quarter worth $213,000. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SUI traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,944. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $95.34 and a 52 week high of $173.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 93.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

