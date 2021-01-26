Summit Industrial Income REIT to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:SMU.UN)

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, February 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT stock opened at C$13.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52-week low of C$6.59 and a 52-week high of C$14.51.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

