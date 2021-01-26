Strs Ohio Sells 35,122 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 796,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35,122 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.13% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $72,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 97.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,366,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $854,623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095,867 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $480,262,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 399.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,076,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $165,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,534 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18,868.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 974,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,694,000 after buying an additional 969,077 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 39.4% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,455,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,005,000 after buying an additional 694,177 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $5,832,919.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,358,329.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $1,490,800.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,677.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 320,488 shares of company stock worth $27,174,345. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EW opened at $85.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.87. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $92.08. The firm has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.82.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.