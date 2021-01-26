Strs Ohio Purchases 43,909 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Strs Ohio increased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 60.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,483 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,909 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.12% of DexCom worth $43,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $376.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $360.59 and its 200 day moving average is $383.12. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.07 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 155.53, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.22 million. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.99, for a total value of $344,190.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,499 shares in the company, valued at $10,685,846.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.37, for a total value of $192,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,528 shares of company stock worth $31,337,000 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DXCM. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DexCom from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.83.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

