Strs Ohio Lowers Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,944,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,815 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.35% of Invitation Homes worth $57,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 7,142.9% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth about $69,000.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.91, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.79. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $459.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.08 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. Analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INVH. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

