Strs Ohio Has $66.04 Million Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,153 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.24% of AMETEK worth $66,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in AMETEK by 2,454.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,358,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,308 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in AMETEK by 53.3% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,048,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 254.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 522,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,947,000 after purchasing an additional 375,107 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in AMETEK by 18.7% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,167,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,400,000 after purchasing an additional 341,737 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 6.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,875,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,970,000 after purchasing an additional 277,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

AME stock opened at $116.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.64 and its 200-day moving average is $107.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $125.81.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.27.

In related news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total value of $9,775,468.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,601,047.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,344 shares of company stock worth $19,650,260. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

