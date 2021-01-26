Strs Ohio Has $44.59 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,992 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $44,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 188,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 34,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 727.3% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $4,383,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,463,130.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $247,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,418 shares of company stock valued at $10,370,679. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $112.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $119.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.23. The company has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

