Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,124 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 45,042 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Target worth $59,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Target by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $35,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.71.

Shares of Target stock opened at $190.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $199.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

