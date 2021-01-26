Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.32% of Markel worth $45,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKL. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 6.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Markel by 41.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Markel in the third quarter valued at $2,633,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Markel by 15.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Markel by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MKL shares. Truist raised their target price on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,077.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,125.40.

NYSE:MKL opened at $989.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $710.52 and a 52-week high of $1,347.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,011.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,011.51.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $3.60. Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

