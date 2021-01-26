Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 112.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,886 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.13% of CoStar Group worth $46,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter worth $1,069,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 43.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter worth $11,273,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,036,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CSGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $890.58.

CSGP stock opened at $909.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 122.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $892.31 and its 200 day moving average is $848.54. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $500.24 and a one year high of $951.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $425.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.13 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. Research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.