Strs Ohio Acquires 32,461 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,461 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.09% of HCA Healthcare worth $49,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 121,875 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $16,527,468.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,953,914.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sandra L. Morgan sold 5,030 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $642,582.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,848 shares of company stock valued at $30,677,819 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $168.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $174.55. The company has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.2678 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.35.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

