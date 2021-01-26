Streamit Coin Trading Up 18.9% This Week (STREAM)

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded 33.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Streamit Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Streamit Coin has a total market capitalization of $5,937.45 and approximately $38.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Streamit Coin has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000175 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Streamit Coin Coin Profile

Streamit Coin (STREAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 13,529,414 coins. The official message board for Streamit Coin is streamitcoin.com/#. The official website for Streamit Coin is streamitcoin.com. The Reddit community for Streamit Coin is https://reddit.com/