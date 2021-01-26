Streamit Coin Trading Down 6.3% This Week (STREAM)

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded 47% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Streamit Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Streamit Coin has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. Streamit Coin has a total market capitalization of $4,642.84 and approximately $223.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Streamit Coin alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000174 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Streamit Coin Coin Profile

Streamit Coin (CRYPTO:STREAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 13,529,414 coins. The Reddit community for Streamit Coin is https://reddit.com/