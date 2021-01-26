Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.28

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.28 and last traded at $41.28, with a volume of 25076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.
Several brokerages have issued reports on SSYS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Stratasys in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.80.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Stratasys by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 22,071 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Stratasys by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Stratasys by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 81,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 29,565 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Stratasys by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 95,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 54,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Stratasys by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 836,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 424,210 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)
Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.
