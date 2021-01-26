Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.28

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.28 and last traded at $41.28, with a volume of 25076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSYS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Stratasys in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.80.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 84.95%. The business had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Stratasys by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 22,071 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Stratasys by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Stratasys by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 81,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 29,565 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Stratasys by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 95,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 54,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Stratasys by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 836,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 424,210 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

