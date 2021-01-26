Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Purchases 314 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,906 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.2% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 749,504 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $100,224,000 after buying an additional 20,606 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 305,621 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,553,000 after purchasing an additional 29,077 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 110,570 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 38,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 228,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,307,000 after purchasing an additional 14,403 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Apple from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $142.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.52. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

