Stephens Raises Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target to $28.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Stephens from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

Shares of KRUS stock opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.20. The stock has a market cap of $199.67 million, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.30. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 44.44% and a negative net margin of 60.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 115.0% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 156,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 83,838 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the third quarter worth about $1,136,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. 32.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

