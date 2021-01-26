Stellar Market Cap Tops $5.83 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Stellar has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion and approximately $684.93 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000809 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stellar has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00053743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00128147 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00009087 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00072220 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00275634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00068843 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,556 coins and its circulating supply is 22,095,601,011 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

