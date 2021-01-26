Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.7% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

NYSE JNJ opened at $165.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $166.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

