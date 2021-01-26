Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of STLD traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,284. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

