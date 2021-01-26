State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,490 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Par Pacific worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 19.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Par Pacific by 247.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Par Pacific by 58.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PARR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Par Pacific to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Shares of PARR stock opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $749.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.60. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $21.35.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.13. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of $689.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.04 million. As a group, analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

