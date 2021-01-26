State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 8,760 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,760 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.08% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 38.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 7.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 25,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

GPMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

GPMT stock opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.87 million, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.93. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. Equities analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 8.34%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, its investment portfolio includes 122 commercial real estate debt investments.

