State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 725 Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of National Presto Industries worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 30.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the third quarter worth $99,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 56.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the third quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the third quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

NPK stock opened at $96.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $676.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.65. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.60 and a twelve month high of $97.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.77 and a 200-day moving average of $87.35.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $93.94 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded National Presto Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

