State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,050 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $851,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $776,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 15,322 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 2,500 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DFIN. Zacks Investment Research cut Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of DFIN opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average is $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $620.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 2.11.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $209.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

