State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 245 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 72.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 710.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 519.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $1,136,977.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 205,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,508,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

PZZA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Papa John’s International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $114.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.76.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $97.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 121.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $102.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.66.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.15 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

