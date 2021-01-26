State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Hawkins worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 21,142 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hawkins by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hawkins by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Hawkins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 61.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of HWKN stock opened at $52.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.82 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.07 million, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.76.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

