State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Energizer were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,503,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 3.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,019,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,921,000 after purchasing an additional 33,379 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 3,029.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 347,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 336,864 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 33.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 316,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,393,000 after purchasing an additional 78,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 25.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 293,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 59,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.58.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $48.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $53.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day moving average is $44.15. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.70, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.22). Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 7,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

