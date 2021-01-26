State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 190.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2,041.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 25.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 601.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 19.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Werner Enterprises news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $764,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WERN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.44.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $44.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.34. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $47.43.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $590.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.00 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

