Star Peak Energy Transition (NYSE:STPK) Shares Down 7.1%

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK)’s share price was down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.30 and last traded at $32.00. Approximately 3,389,595 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 4,318,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.43.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.69.

Get Star Peak Energy Transition alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Star Peak Energy Transition stock. Investment House LLC bought a new position in Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000. Investment House LLC owned about 0.12% of Star Peak Energy Transition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. was formerly known as Star Peak Energy Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Star Peak Energy Transition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Peak Energy Transition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.