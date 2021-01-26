SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its position in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 44.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW in the third quarter valued at $180,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 8.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW opened at $54.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.24. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a one year low of $15.74 and a one year high of $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.15. SPX FLOW had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $356.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.73 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLOW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Vertical Research cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Food and Beverage, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers, primarily under the, APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

