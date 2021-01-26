SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $80.67 Million

Brokerages expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) will report sales of $80.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $81.52 million. SPS Commerce posted sales of $72.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year sales of $309.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $309.60 million to $310.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $360.48 million, with estimates ranging from $356.67 million to $365.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $79.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.89 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPSC. Benchmark increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 20,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $1,849,653.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 58,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $5,375,947.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,387.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPSC stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,080. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.12 and a 200 day moving average of $88.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

