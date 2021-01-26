Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will report $1.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.59 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market reported sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year sales of $6.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average of $21.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Joe Fortunato bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $244,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at $5,100,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 108,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 24,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 634,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

